Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Southern Co (SO) Stake By $149.46 Million; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Sentiment Is 0.94

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 435 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 461 sold and decreased their stock positions in Mondelez International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.04 billion shares, up from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mondelez International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 16 to 16 for the same number . Sold All: 44 Reduced: 417 Increased: 331 New Position: 104.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 449.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 2.72 million shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 3.32 million shares with $183.67 million value, up from 604,982 last quarter. Southern Co now has $64.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 3.56M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN

Among 3 analysts covering Southern Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Company (The) Common Stock has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is -3.30% below currents $62.05 stock price. Southern Company (The) Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust owns 1,920 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 140,200 shares. Mariner reported 55,043 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 467,468 shares. First Personal Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 51 shares. Confluence Investment Lc reported 2.24M shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 0.04% or 8,822 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund reported 21,706 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Peoples Corporation owns 25,950 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. The California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.07% or 40,031 shares. Godsey Gibb has 3,785 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv reported 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Calamos Limited Co owns 196,792 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) stake by 282,595 shares to 97,330 valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Loews Corp (NYSE:L) stake by 215,719 shares and now owns 199,924 shares. Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc was reduced too.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 30.77% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. for 33.64 million shares. First Trust Bank Ltd. owns 105,300 shares or 18.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trian Fund Management L.P. has 10.71% invested in the company for 18.83 million shares. The New York-based Tremblant Capital Group has invested 4.29% in the stock. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 164,386 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $885.28M for 22.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

