Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) as Share Value Rose; Sun Life Financial Has Lowered Its Holding in Hcp (HCP) by $763,685

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 24,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 22,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $706,000, down from 46,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 1.13M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 18,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 230,062 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.01 million, up from 211,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 749,908 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32,616 shares to 70,816 shares, valued at $43.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.81 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,792 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $397.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 3,165 shares to 30,990 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.18 million for 20.50 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.