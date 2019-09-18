Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake by $20.43 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Lowered Position by $612,156 as Stock Price Declined

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 4,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 212,861 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.65 million, down from 217,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 232,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 3.34 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.14M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.73. About 2.67 million shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T holds 42,811 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. American Century has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). City Communications reported 6,788 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Thomasville Bank reported 9,031 shares. Crestwood Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 6.62M were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia invested in 18,218 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Rench Wealth Inc holds 2.18% or 38,735 shares. Marietta Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 19,744 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Monroe Retail Bank And Mi holds 0.26% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 8,868 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0.04% or 951 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 37,926 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Cleararc Cap Inc has 0.19% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 7,355 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 252,517 shares to 151,982 shares, valued at $18.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc by 279,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,367 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fundx Investment Lc reported 2,500 shares. Central Securities Corp reported 1.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Magellan Asset Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.7% or 38,241 shares. Cahill owns 6,171 shares. Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 6,537 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Cap Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,156 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.80 million shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Co has 97,176 shares. Congress Asset Company Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,452 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.87% or 37,110 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Inv House Lc reported 109,576 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsr Inc reported 34,159 shares. Madden Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.33% or 3,861 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 48,264 shares to 62,314 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.