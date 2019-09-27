Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Trimmed By $744,800 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 6.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 186,281 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 3.14 million shares with $89.90M value, up from 2.95M last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $15.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 2.04 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 15/03/2018 – Center Point Clinical Services Names Gerald E. Finken New CEO; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q REV. $3.16B, EST. $2.73B; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy and Vectren to Merge; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 5,600 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 399,855 shares with $53.57M value, down from 405,455 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.7. About 10.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 10,204 shares to 640,191 valued at $55.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 26,226 shares and now owns 1.67M shares. Uxin Ltd was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CenterPoint Energy has $3300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 5.14% above currents $29.96 stock price. CenterPoint Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by SunTrust. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.59% above currents $137.7 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.