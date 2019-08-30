Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lifted By $1.85 Million Its Sealed Air New (SEE) Stake; Last Week BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering BBA Aviation PLC (LON:BBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BBA Aviation PLC has GBX 338 highest and GBX 325 lowest target. GBX 327.50’s average target is 1.39% above currents GBX 323 stock price. BBA Aviation PLC had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 325 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Berenberg. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 8. See BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) latest ratings:

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) stake by 16.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 40,188 shares as Sealed Air Corp New (SEE)'s stock declined 4.72%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 279,809 shares with $12.89M value, up from 239,621 last quarter. Sealed Air Corp New now has $6.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 1.27 million shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of 3.32 billion GBP. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services divisions. It has a 32.63 P/E ratio. The firm operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including office rentals and other technical services, fuelling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

The stock increased 1.76% or GBX 5.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 323. About 701,231 shares traded. BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sealed Air has $46 highest and $3900 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 6.73% above currents $39.98 stock price. Sealed Air had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, June 21 to “Hold”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 185,522 shares to 64,783 valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 36,200 shares and now owns 299,756 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.