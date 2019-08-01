Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Holding by $959,200; As Whirlpool (WHR) Valuation Rose, Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Decreased Stake by $31.76 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 240,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.16 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $145.24. About 131,920 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 78,276 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, up from 69,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $119.65. About 160,627 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 2,988 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Compton Capital Mngmt Ri reported 5,680 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 3,750 are held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.29% or 94,725 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 18,835 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has 21,229 shares. Davenport Limited Liability stated it has 1,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,170 are held by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation. Cwh Mgmt accumulated 1.89% or 33,760 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested in 155 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Greatmark Invest Prns holds 0.52% or 12,345 shares. 1,207 were reported by Assetmark Incorporated. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 22,443 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.05 million for 9.53 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 614,580 shares to 14.26M shares, valued at $1.36B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 375,485 were reported by Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation holds 0.02% or 21,094 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 52,087 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,500 are owned by Forward Mgmt Limited Com. Hallmark stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Kempen Capital Management Nv invested in 1.15% or 115,531 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.04% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Invesco Limited invested 0.16% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 62,979 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc owns 1,844 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 205,196 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Lc has 0.04% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 5,523 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 46,254 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.09% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 302,229 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $184,239 activity.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 247,274 shares to 748,704 shares, valued at $94.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 27,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,825 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

