Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Increased Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake By $1.70 Million; Oasis Petroleum Has 1.18 Sentiment

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 12.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 20,200 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 178,011 shares with $15.10M value, up from 157,811 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $28.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.66M shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp

Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 116 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 98 sold and decreased their equity positions in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 291.58 million shares, up from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oasis Petroleum Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 63 Increased: 79 New Position: 37.

Pine Brook Road Advisors Lp holds 29.63% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. for 9.64 million shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 6.61 million shares or 8.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc has 4.57% invested in the company for 325,520 shares. The Texas-based Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has invested 2.9% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 7.80 million shares.

The stock decreased 6.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 11.46 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum Stock Drops 26% on Updated Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Oasis Petroleum? – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $969.32 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. Another trade for 89 shares valued at $7,530 was made by Muccilo Robert on Sunday, March 31. 88 shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D, worth $7,783 on Sunday, June 30. $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Cawley Timothy. Another trade for 54 shares valued at $4,569 was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. OATES JOSEPH P bought $846 worth of stock. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $85 was made by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, March 31. 29 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $2,283 on Thursday, February 28.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 2,090 shares to 27,312 valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baker Hughes A Ge Co stake by 40,400 shares and now owns 263,521 shares. Ishares Tr (IEF) was reduced too.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9100 highest and $78 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.13% below currents $86.91 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ED in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”.