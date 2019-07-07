Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Apache (APA) as Stock Price Declined; Comgest Global Investors Sas Cut Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Position by $1.94 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,400 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 1.07 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 43,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,023 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, down from 225,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 7.95 million shares traded or 87.54% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 22/03/2018 – InfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $352.26 million for 13.24 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12,200 shares to 310,376 shares, valued at $81.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 468,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 861,824 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.5 per share. APA’s profit will be $82.71 million for 30.89 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,247 activity. The insider Meyer William Mark bought 2,000 shares worth $51,840.

