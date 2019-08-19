Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Cut Stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by $509,760; Cme Group Com Stk (CME) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.30 Million as Share Value Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (CME) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 14,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 18,760 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 32,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $216.61. About 367,489 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $174; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 11/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS IT HAS REVOKED APPROVED STATUS FOR REGISTRATION OF RUSAL ALUMINIUM BRANDS

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 3,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 20,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 24,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 172,226 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 22,590 shares to 69,730 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Reit (NYSE:HST) by 59,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd has 0.62% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 97,206 shares. Qs Investors Llc owns 7,270 shares. Burns J W And Ny invested in 18,085 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Australia-based Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prelude Ltd Llc has 3,602 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Caprock Gp has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 11,554 shares. 20,302 were reported by Bridgewater Assoc L P. Cibc State Bank Usa invested in 0.11% or 4,692 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 15,642 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Canandaigua Commercial Bank Trust reported 2,195 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Waddell And Reed Fincl, a Kansas-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Horseman Capital Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,500 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 178,897 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $223.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 22,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Brinker Capital invested in 8,008 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 26,055 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Wasatch Advsrs Inc holds 1.95% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Hrt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 1,715 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 64,424 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connable Office holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 2,898 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 74,834 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 49,886 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Investments Ltd Oh reported 0.95% stake. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability holds 3,990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Navellier And Associates Incorporated owns 4,696 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

