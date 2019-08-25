Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Cut Holding in United Rentals (URI) by $319,200 as Share Price Declined; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position by $379.10 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 17,879 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 billion, up from 12,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 47,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, down from 50,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 1.47M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank holds 0.3% or 880,004 shares. Kings Point Cap Management owns 400 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd reported 116,046 shares stake. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Ltd has 306,763 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na accumulated 732,840 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Ruggie Grp invested in 0% or 15 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.5% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hanson Mcclain has 1,466 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,668 shares. Webster Bancshares N A reported 1,008 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 3.50 million shares. Nwq Inv Management Co Ltd Liability Co owns 890,859 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 230,010 shares. Ims Management has invested 0.67% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) by 13,800 shares to 156,700 shares, valued at $16.31B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,044 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91M for 4.57 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 5.86 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.46% or 3,000 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.02% or 50,278 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 64,054 shares. North Star Invest Management owns 155 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability reported 13,297 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested in 113,270 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Advisory Serv Net Lc has 0.09% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 10,898 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 57,740 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 401,794 shares. Fin Counselors reported 14,726 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 62,709 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 15,217 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 90 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 94,476 shares to 852,019 shares, valued at $90.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

