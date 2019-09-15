Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Cut Holding in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $20.24 Million as Valuation Rose; As Lands End New (LE) Market Valuation Declined, Rbs Partners LP Lowered by $6.51 Million Its Holding

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 542,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 5.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.35 million, down from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 277,261 shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 50C (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Don’t Wait! Enter by Monday for the Chance to Win a Guest Spot on The Weather Channel; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Rev $510.6M; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 03/04/2018 – PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands’ End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M; 26/04/2018 – Lands’ End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 293,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 554,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.35 million, down from 847,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.63. About 647,083 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 21/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE MAY 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 18,115 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 643,204 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De accumulated 7,796 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 17,054 shares stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Company holds 12,225 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 27,111 shares. Citigroup holds 106,916 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability owns 1,000 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability owns 21,084 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 120,313 shares to 930,723 shares, valued at $27.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 243,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

