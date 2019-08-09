Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Holding in Equinix (EQIX) by $55.40 Million; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Continues to Hold Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 122,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 628,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.68M, up from 505,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $16.15 during the last trading session, reaching $549.24. About 550,847 shares traded or 49.38% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 5.60M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 30,827 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $57.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 739,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Inc holds 0% or 3,729 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Pension Ser has invested 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Honeywell invested 4.42% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Hartford Inv Mgmt Co reported 8,980 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 470,241 shares. Real Est Mgmt Serv Limited Co has 9,930 shares. 168,383 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Permit Cap Ltd Co reported 2% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 3,925 shares. 459,301 were reported by Uss Investment Limited. Citigroup Inc has 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Oakbrook Lc reported 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,613 shares to 22,810 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,245 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).