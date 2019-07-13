Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Exelon (EXC) Stake; Karyopharm Therapeutics Has 1.6 Sentiment

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 56 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 35 reduced and sold holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 49.11 million shares, up from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 16 Increased: 36 New Position: 20.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 1.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 58,833 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 5.88M shares with $294.82M value, up from 5.82M last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $47.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.90M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Haverford Tru invested in 0.01% or 6,973 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 78,767 shares. Tcw Grp holds 12,100 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc owns 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 17,380 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 206,383 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The West Virginia-based Security National Trust Co has invested 0.24% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Capital Research Global Invsts invested 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Griffin Asset Inc invested in 0.17% or 23,785 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc reported 11,948 shares stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 130,900 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.47% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Captrust Fincl accumulated 6,979 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 1,400 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) stake by 116,854 shares to 1.55M valued at $39.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 2,300 shares and now owns 30,741 shares. Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 10. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity. The insider Aliabadi Paymon sold $837,900.

Analysts await Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 58.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $-0.6 per share. After $-1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% EPS growth.

Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. for 5.16 million shares. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owns 444,900 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Impact Advisors Llc has 0.62% invested in the company for 153,449 shares. The Illinois-based First Midwest Bank Trust Division has invested 0.49% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.38 million shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company has market cap of $488.74 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $7.75 million activity.