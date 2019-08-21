Pictet Asset Management LTD Cut Holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by $24.98 Million as Shares Rose; As Gp Strategies (GPX) Valuation Rose, Cove Street Capital Has Raised Position by $1.01 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 49.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 280,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 287,636 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76M, down from 568,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.65. About 215,333 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (GPX) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 84,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.03% . The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.92M, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Gp Strategies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 9,792 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since Inception with Partner; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIE; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Management Exits Position in GP Strategies; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since lnception with Partner Capital; 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL, LIFE; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 236,339 shares to 496,708 shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) by 54,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,161 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold GPX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 14.38 million shares or 1.21% more from 14.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Communications accumulated 20,233 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 18,985 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.02% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). State Common Retirement Fund holds 12,700 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 1 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt reported 0% stake. Heritage Corp reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 55,745 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 0% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 123,848 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 161,479 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Secs has invested 0.62% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 5 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Vanguard Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 775,301 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 302,680 shares to 979,057 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 20,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

