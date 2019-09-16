Pictet Asset Management LTD Cut Deere & Co (DE) Position By $14.46 Million; USA Truck Has 0.72 Sentiment

USA Truck Inc (USAK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.62, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 33 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 46 sold and decreased their stakes in USA Truck Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.93 million shares, down from 5.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding USA Truck Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 27 Increased: 16 New Position: 17.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 18.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 87,608 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 382,073 shares with $63.31 million value, down from 469,681 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $51.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $164.5. About 655,676 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 19.04 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 11,416 shares. Drw Lc owns 1,370 shares. 72,873 were accumulated by Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Ltd. 49,480 were accumulated by Shelter Mutual Insur Company. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.01% or 46,075 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 17,375 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 12,165 shares. 5,327 were reported by Conning Inc. 19,493 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Burns J W And Company Incorporated New York owns 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,375 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,941 shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.2% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.52% or 493,469 shares. Spirit Of America holds 0.18% or 7,050 shares in its portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 0.06% stake.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 3.22% above currents $164.5 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, August 19. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, August 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $19700 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Hershey Co (Put) (NYSE:HSY) stake by 51,545 shares to 130,800 valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) stake by 725,997 shares and now owns 1.12M shares. Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) was raised too.

Analysts await USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 53.49% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.43 per share. USAK’s profit will be $1.68 million for 11.89 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by USA Truck, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 566.67% EPS growth.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.63% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. for 271,206 shares. Weber Alan W owns 50,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 114,681 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.16% in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc., a Arkansas-based fund reported 30,941 shares.

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $79.75 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 7.85 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

More notable recent USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is USA Truck, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:USAK) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kicking The Tires On USA Truck – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At USA Truck, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:USAK) 6.9% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance UK” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 71,507 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) has declined 60.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $449,997 activity.