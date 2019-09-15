Pictet Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Paychex (PAYX); Slate Path Capital LP Stake In Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Was Lifted

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 615,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.62 million, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 862,244 shares traded or 21.89% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES TOPLINE RESULTS IN ’19; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Intends to Advance Lumasiran to a Phase 3 Study in Late 2018; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 26,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 751,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.81 million, up from 725,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 2.43M shares traded or 28.14% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 220,036 shares to 578,394 shares, valued at $18.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 30,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,984 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 328,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.