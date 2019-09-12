Pictet Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT); Zacks Investment Management Has Boosted Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 7,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 46,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.62 million, up from 38,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $278.02. About 2.61M shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 9,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 40,285 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.31 million, up from 30,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $288.95. About 562,462 shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 22,234 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 1,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 122,485 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Fort Limited Partnership has 11,234 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 16,393 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 17,660 shares. 2,561 are owned by Alps Advisors. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Capital World holds 0.1% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Crescent Park Management Limited Partnership reported 3.54% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Everence Cap Mgmt Inc owns 2,443 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Boston Prtnrs owns 9,128 shares. Rmb Capital Llc has 1,615 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,636 shares to 779,613 shares, valued at $64.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 106,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,667 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 42,974 shares to 57,040 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 6,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,550 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).