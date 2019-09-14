Pictet Asset Management LTD Boosted Stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by $9.73 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Lowered Holding by $877,832

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 189,285 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.46 million, down from 193,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 176,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 524,371 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.21 million, up from 347,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 1.67 million shares traded or 54.30% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE’S BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT REPORTS NET DEBT OF 2.93 BLN REAIS AT THE END OF MARCH – DOCUMENT; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG)

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 10,084 shares to 265,637 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 6,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. America First Invest Ltd Company accumulated 5,718 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Globeflex Capital LP holds 55 shares. Axiom Intll Llc De holds 0.42% or 76,948 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Ocean Ltd Llc reported 0.25% stake. Boston Standard Wealth Ltd invested in 1,371 shares. Grassi Mgmt owns 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 91,187 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited has 1.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vista Cap Prtnrs, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,644 shares. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 157,665 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. 1.40 million are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 10,015 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Allen Invest Management Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Washington Corporation owns 1.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,428 shares. Connecticut-based Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moors And Cabot stated it has 22,570 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Numerixs reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 19,975 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 236,121 shares. Reilly Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Adage Capital Partners Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 1.09M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Northern Trust Corporation owns 2.13M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 498,587 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 74,024 shares. First Finance Corp In reported 370 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 3,696 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & holds 0% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 16,906 shares to 38,464 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 27,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,324 shares, and cut its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from deforested Amazon areas – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge Limited – Lots Of Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. The insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M on Tuesday, May 21.