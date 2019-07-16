Pictet Asset Management LTD Boosted Position in Garmin LTD (GRMN); Kingfisher Capital Holding in Dominion Resources (D) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 157.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 95,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,187 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, up from 60,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 488,308 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 1.31M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 78,646 shares to 484,778 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 102,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,634 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.