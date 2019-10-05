Pictet Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Position by $431,872; Harbourvest Partners Has Lowered Its Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Holding as Share Value Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 1,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 112,343 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.23M, up from 110,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $197.67. About 479,658 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 401,110 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Ny invested in 1.53 million shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 34,900 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.67M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 18,900 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 17,200 shares stake. Needham Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 50,000 shares. Boston reported 1.82M shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 16,486 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 438,919 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 77,693 shares. 475,672 are owned by Aqr Mngmt Lc. Group One Trading LP reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% or 650,506 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.94% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 15,284 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 20,145 shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 674 shares. Creative Planning has 4,562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 188,788 are owned by Guardian Trust. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 9,101 shares. Capital Intll Sarl accumulated 12,900 shares. Pnc Ser Inc holds 0% or 6,630 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has 19,400 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Next Financial Grp holds 0% or 145 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.1% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 1,460 were accumulated by Park Corp Oh. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 10,874 shares. Automobile Association invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). First Manhattan has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 270,636 shares to 306,325 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,630 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

