Pictet Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Holding; Coherent (COHR) Position Held by Cortina Asset Management Llc

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 125,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.32 million, up from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 769,132 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 02/05/2018 – FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjust; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 6,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 41,310 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 34,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $148.76. About 134,669 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes.

More notable recent Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Coherent (COHR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Coherent Stock a Buy? – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Many Fiber-Optic Networking Stocks Rose at Least 12% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Coherent (COHR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 26,122 shares to 119,811 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,985 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Supercomputer Company Cray Acquired By Hewlett Packard Enterprise – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Non-Deal of the Week: $1.2B deal to acquire Stewart Information Services called off – Houston Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mortgage Cadence Integrates EXOS Technologies into its Collaboration Center to Accelerate the Title and Closing Process – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Financial declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (Put) (NYSE:UTX) by 124,135 shares to 304,800 shares, valued at $39.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,348 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).