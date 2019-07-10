Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Increases Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON); As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Declined, Shareholder M Holdings Securities Lowered Position by $475,080

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,607 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 68,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.58 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.62. About 1.73M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 23,255 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,119 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 19,872 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsr reported 0.88% stake. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stonebridge Capital Incorporated reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). King Luther Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.65M shares or 2.01% of the stock. Missouri-based Cutter Com Brokerage has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.39% or 474,817 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hartford Invest has invested 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Crossvault Capital Management Ltd has 4.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 49,579 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Ltd holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Nc holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 66,447 shares. Amica Mutual owns 0.7% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 35,187 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9.21 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc invested in 0.81% or 75,893 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,946 shares to 65,283 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

