Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Decreased Position in Visa (V) by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Boosted Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 6,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 78,444 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, down from 85,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.37 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,580 shares to 11,635 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,378 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 3.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 52,900 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has 137,206 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma invested in 0.22% or 11,088 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 222,948 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc holds 750,233 shares. Brighton Jones Llc reported 12,267 shares. Qv Invsts has invested 2.4% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Investec Asset Mgmt North America stated it has 5,677 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Page Arthur B owns 10,002 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 11.12M shares. Vigilant Limited Liability Co owns 129,739 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 7,243 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bar Harbor Tru Services stated it has 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Garde Capital Inc stated it has 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1.59% stake. Associated Banc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Polen Capital Ltd Llc owns 9.12M shares for 7.44% of their portfolio. 755,289 are held by King Luther Mgmt Corp. Jennison Associate, a New York-based fund reported 17.33 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 74,921 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.89% or 145.36 million shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.88% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 249,686 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winfield Assoc holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 32,209 shares. Clarkston Prns Lc has 1,700 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 16,300 shares.

