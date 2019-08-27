Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $474,345 as Stock Price Declined; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined, Suntrust Banks Has Lowered Holding by $705,222

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 3,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.73. About 3.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video)

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 16,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 400,516 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 417,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 8.45M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 – EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 17/04/2018 – REG-MORGAN STANLEY B.V Early Repurchase(s); 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – TAKEAWAY.COM NV TKWY.AS – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET WITH JB FINANCIAL IN RESPECT OF ITS SHAREHOLDINGS IN JB FINANCIAL AND BARTHOLOMEW ROBERTS PTY LTD; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Sindall Agrees Joint Venture for Hertfordshire Housing; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.80 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Confluence Wealth Ltd invested in 5,541 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp owns 6,654 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Cornerstone Inv Partners Lc has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Crawford Inv Counsel holds 20,717 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.51% or 9,495 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 26,486 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department holds 0.44% or 5,080 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Mgmt Lc owns 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,865 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Company holds 2.7% or 226,201 shares. Stonebridge Cap Llc has 15,493 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.58% stake. 6,266 are held by Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc. Permanens LP holds 0.01% or 50 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,140 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CLY) by 14,677 shares to 22,444 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 31,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).