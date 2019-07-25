Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.64 Million; As Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.54 Million

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,197 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, up from 20,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $977.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $15.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1985.02. About 1.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 58,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 441,985 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.10M, down from 500,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 81,449 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 23.52% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 33,150 shares to 31,086 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,675 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Financial Inc invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Commerce reported 25,270 shares. Btc Capital Management Inc reported 5,054 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 477 shares. Aldebaran Inc invested in 3,508 shares or 4.39% of the stock. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 140 shares. Liberty Cap owns 3,635 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc accumulated 2.64% or 22,338 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 590 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company has 174,155 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,864 shares. Gateway Advisory Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Friess Associate Ltd Liability Company has 3.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Street has 2.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16.54M shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 113,275 shares to 700,975 shares, valued at $45.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany International Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 33,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Analysts await MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.44 per share. MGPI’s profit will be $9.59M for 29.96 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by MGP Ingredients, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc accumulated 15,579 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 177,374 are owned by Walthausen & Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 20,401 shares. Interest Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 9,934 shares. 10,107 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Fmr Limited has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 472 are held by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Raymond James Trust Na holds 9,167 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Plc reported 30,214 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 3,600 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com owns 23,599 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 292,882 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 27,078 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). American Century Inc owns 111,809 shares.

