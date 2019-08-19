Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Holding In Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Was Has Increased; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Lowered Position

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 4,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 151,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 146,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.55 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northwest Counselors Ltd stated it has 27,074 shares. Allen Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Washington Bancorp has 0.21% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 10,054 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 32,917 were reported by Macquarie Group. Numerixs Invest invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Drexel Morgan Co has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bragg Fin Advsrs Inc holds 31,435 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 600,000 were accumulated by Manikay Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 8,225 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 9.39 million shares. At Bank owns 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,086 shares. Private Asset Mngmt holds 111,555 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 140,909 shares to 187,066 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 33,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,086 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.66M. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.