Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Upped Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $421,544; As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Has Trimmed Position

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,607 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 68,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.78. About 1.68 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 37,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,494 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 105,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.94% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 2.99M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Mexican broadcaster Televisa quarterly profit drops 43 pct; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN3.62B; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 143,218 shares to 184,418 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 20,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,245 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,470 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).