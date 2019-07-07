Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Holds Holding in Pepsico (PEP); As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Valuation Rose, Shellback Capital LP Decreased by $23.38 Million Its Position

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 508,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 389,763 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.20M, down from 897,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 1.30 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 9,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,095 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, up from 168,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 3.36M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/24/2019: CZR,ERI,DFRG,SHOP,SHOP.TO – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Caesars Entertainment, Barrick Gold and Micron – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eldorado Resorts closes on William Hill transaction – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Mixed as Investors Await G-20 Summit – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $47.41 million for 20.32 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 317,545 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 23,200 shares. Mason Street Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) reported 5,186 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mngmt has 4,317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co accumulated 0% or 45 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 46,550 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Barclays Plc owns 18,613 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 5.17% or 2.53M shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 100,839 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com owns 61,633 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Financial Counselors holds 0.01% or 4,550 shares. Navellier & Inc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rh by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Country Tru Financial Bank owns 199,717 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw accumulated 821,834 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 171,241 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Co. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hyman Charles D owns 2.19% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 174,026 shares. Mitchell Cap Management Co reported 13,047 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 17,181 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 3.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.44M shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Motco holds 37,024 shares. Park National Corp Oh invested in 195,379 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 15 shares. Blume Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Horizon Investments Limited Company has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo’s Earnings: Assessing The Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate PepsiCo (PEP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More – Benzinga” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,049 shares to 61,260 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 140,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,066 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).