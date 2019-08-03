Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Price Rose, Holder Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 45.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 37,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 120,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84M, up from 83,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 95.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 58,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 3,044 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 61,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc (Put) by 23,500 shares to 26,300 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (Call) (NYSE:FMC) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 63,340 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Hollencrest has invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 23,475 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 2.34M shares stake. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested in 0.16% or 6,863 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company invested in 1.25% or 291,878 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.07% or 60,249 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 0.55% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 241,782 shares. 628 are owned by Hudock Capital Group Inc. Epoch Inv Prtn Incorporated holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.81M shares. Salem Cap Inc stated it has 0.97% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.49% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Parkside Financial Bank Trust accumulated 12,969 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 430,557 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reik And Com Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,347 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,900 shares. Utd Asset Strategies stated it has 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kemnay Advisory Services reported 500 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.99% or 173,962 shares in its portfolio. Hikari has 4.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lpl Llc has 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs has 1.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 87,339 are owned by Choate Advsr. Athena Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1,569 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 4.70 million shares. Palouse Cap Management has 1.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,794 shares. Moreover, Duff And Phelps Management Communication has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,805 shares. Rockland Communication stated it has 150,107 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Llc reported 15,384 shares stake.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 475 shares to 33,807 shares, valued at $39.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,260 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

