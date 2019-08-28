Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Eidelman Virant Capital Decreased Holding by $822,150

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3-D sensing race; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 15,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 78,458 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40 million, up from 62,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 4.67M shares traded or 28.64% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 155,415 are held by Umb State Bank N A Mo. 310,668 are held by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation. Malaga Cove Limited Liability owns 2,423 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of The West reported 1.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Natixis has invested 0.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Penobscot Invest Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,434 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Lc reported 11,858 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bluestein R H & has invested 1.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westend Advisors Limited Liability holds 142,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Management stated it has 5,323 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communications invested in 10,319 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Lourd Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,143 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 468,430 shares. 1,552 are held by Thomasville Comml Bank.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,370 shares to 5,970 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,807 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

