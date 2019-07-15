Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Addenda Capital Increases Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 10,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,857 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 77,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 1.34M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 37,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.10 million, up from 90,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 7.43 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6,627 shares to 22,061 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,458 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited owns 834,716 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 544,642 are owned by Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Inc. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Naples Global Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Allied Advisory Incorporated stated it has 27,181 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Duncker Streett & Company holds 21,970 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 83,379 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has 0.5% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pettee has 0.47% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 10,180 shares. Horseman Capital Limited has invested 0.25% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 2.63 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.29% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $953,186 activity. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M on Thursday, May 23.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.