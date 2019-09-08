PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 9.97 N/A 0.30 33.97 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50

Demonstrates PICO Holdings Inc. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PICO Holdings Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. PICO Holdings Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. PICO Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.