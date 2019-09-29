PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 10 0.00 18.80M 0.30 33.97 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 4.06M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 188,755,020.08% 3.4% 3.3% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 39,038,461.54% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Monocle Acquisition Corporation has 29.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.