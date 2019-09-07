PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO)’s Financial Results Comparing With GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

We will be contrasting the differences between PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 9.97 N/A 0.30 33.97 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 115.14 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PICO Holdings Inc. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PICO Holdings Inc. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PICO Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 12.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PICO Holdings Inc. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 29.9%. 1.1% are PICO Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has 10.39% stronger performance while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.