PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

As Conglomerates businesses, PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.10 N/A 0.30 33.97 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates PICO Holdings Inc. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.