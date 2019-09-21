PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR)

We are comparing PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.75 N/A 0.30 33.97 Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PICO Holdings Inc. and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that PICO Holdings Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Estre Ambiental Inc.’s 2.31 beta is the reason why it is 131.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PICO Holdings Inc. and Estre Ambiental Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 55.3%. Insiders owned 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Estre Ambiental Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Estre Ambiental Inc.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.