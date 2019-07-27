PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Comparing side by side

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.74 N/A -0.15 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PICO Holdings Inc. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PICO Holdings Inc. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 70.5% and 33.5% respectively. PICO Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.79% 1.19% 0% 0% 0% 1.9%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.