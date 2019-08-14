PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU) Comparison side by side

We are comparing PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.02 N/A 0.30 33.97 Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 31.40

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PICO Holdings Inc. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PICO Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. PICO Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PICO Holdings Inc. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 1.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PICO Holdings Inc. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 35.7%. Insiders held 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has 28.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 2.28% 3.26% 6.11% 6.85% 0% 5.48%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats Tiberius Acquisition Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.