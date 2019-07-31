PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Comparing side by side

We are comparing PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.45 N/A -0.15 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see PICO Holdings Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PICO Holdings Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.5% and 45.64%. About 0.7% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 3.02% 0% 0% 3.02%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.