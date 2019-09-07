PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) Comparing side by side

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 9.97 N/A 0.30 33.97 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PICO Holdings Inc. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PICO Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. PICO Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PICO Holdings Inc. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PICO Holdings Inc. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 56.04%. About 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.