PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Comparing side by side

Both PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.16 N/A 0.30 33.97 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PICO Holdings Inc. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PICO Holdings Inc. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 69.2% and 51.52% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.