PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PICO Holdings Inc. has 70.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.7% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PICO Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.40% 3.30% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares PICO Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for PICO Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PICO Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The potential upside of the peers is -45.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PICO Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

PICO Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PICO Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 8.29% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

PICO Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat PICO Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.