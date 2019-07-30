PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PICO Holdings Inc. has 70.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PICO Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PICO Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.40% 3.30% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares PICO Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for PICO Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PICO Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -47.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PICO Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than PICO Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

PICO Holdings Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, PICO Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 8.29% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

PICO Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.