PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Comparing side by side

We are comparing PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.27 N/A 0.30 33.97 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PICO Holdings Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has PICO Holdings Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.