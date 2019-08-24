PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Contrasting side by side

Since PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.08 N/A 0.30 33.97 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PICO Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.