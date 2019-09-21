PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) Comparison side by side

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.75 N/A 0.30 33.97 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PICO Holdings Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc. Gores Holdings III Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than PICO Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PICO Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Gores Holdings III Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares and 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares. 1.1% are PICO Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats Gores Holdings III Inc.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.