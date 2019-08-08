PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) Contrasting side by side

Both PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.25 N/A 0.30 33.97 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PICO Holdings Inc. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. was more bullish than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.