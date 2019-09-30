PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Comparison side by side

Both PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 10 0.00 18.80M 0.30 33.97 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PICO Holdings Inc. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PICO Holdings Inc. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 188,565,697.09% 3.4% 3.3% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 23.64% are Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.