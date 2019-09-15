Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Shareholder Camarda Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $406,470; Stone Ridge Asset Management Lowered Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stake by $533,000; Market Valuation Declined

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 31,567 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $841,000, down from 52,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 2.54M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 23,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 99,027 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 122,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 1.63M shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,700 shares to 59,452 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold JNPR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 307.04 million shares or 0.99% less from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea holds 0% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt holds 178,559 shares. Next Fincl Gp has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 1,000 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 100,718 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 18,000 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.03% or 231,944 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Profund Lc holds 164,448 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 5.99M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 100,611 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 1,356 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential owns 318,833 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd owns 0.76% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 667,494 shares. Renaissance Technology reported 1.98 million shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.46% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $114.12M for 18.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Fin has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 11,457 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 81,251 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.08% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 209,426 shares. Stonebridge Capital Limited Company holds 0% or 894 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group invested in 0.1% or 6.52M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 24,883 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 304,075 shares. First Tru Advisors LP accumulated 262,048 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 246,235 shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 40,662 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 103,094 shares stake. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 10,460 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 581,055 shares.