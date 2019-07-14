Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Market Valuation Rose While State Street Lifted Its Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 31,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston

State Street Corp increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.57M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.82M, up from 4.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 1.37 million shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC)

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,711 shares to 76,500 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 144,528 shares to 6.70M shares, valued at $1.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cato Corp New (NYSE:CATO) by 130,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,637 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).